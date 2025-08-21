Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl; do you recognize her?

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize this missing 16-year-old girl?

The Fairfield Township Police Department is searching for Yaniece Amerria Ward, 16, who has been missing since June, according to a police spokesperson.

She is 16 years old, weighs 120 pounds, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, has brown eyes, and black hair.

Ms. Ward was last seen wearing red and white sweatpants, a black and white hoodie, and a red and white slip-on sandal.

Her family reported her as a missing/runaway juvenile on June 18. Police have been searching for her, and the family provided a photo of Yaniece, the spokesperson said.

“It is important to note that Yaniece has run away from home in the past and was found in another state,” said the department.

Contact Detective Williams at (513) 887-5844 if you have any information.

