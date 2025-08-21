Police searching for missing 59-year-old man; have you seen him?

HAMILTON — Have you seen this missing 59-year-old man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Hamilton Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for 59-year-old Anthony Clark.
They said his friends have not spoken to him in a few weeks and reported him missing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Authorities warning community to lock cars due to recent thefts
- Intern killed after ‘tragic accident’ at area tennis center identified
- Men use sticky mouse traps to steal mail from local post office box, court docs say
Mr. Clark is 59 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 175 pounds, according to Hamilton Police.
“He is known to frequent the North End and German Village areas,” the department said.
Contact Detective Kate Johnson at (513) 868-5811, extension 1235, if you have any information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group