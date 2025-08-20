Intern killed after ‘tragic accident’ at area tennis center identified

MASON — A Cincinnati Open intern killed after a “tragic accident” has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joshua Darst has been identified as the victim, according to our media partners at WCPO.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the accident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the facility’s loading deck, where the intern fell off a cart.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency responders took Darst to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

The Cincinnati Open released a statement expressing their condolences, saying, “This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Lakota Family YMCA posted on social media saying Darst was a longtime lifeguard and pool manager at the facility.

Darst most recently began teaching children how to swim at the YMCA, according to the post.

“His infectious smile, kind heart, and warm spirit touched everyone he met. Joshua never knew a stranger; he made everyone feel welcome and valued,” the YMCA said. “Our Y family, along with Joshua’s family, would deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of such a remarkable young man.”

Cornerstone University posted on social media that Darst was a senior and a “cherished” member of its baseball team.

“Join us as we lift up his family, friends, and teammates in prayer during this difficult time,” the university said.

Details regarding how the accident occurred remain unclear, and the exact cause is still unknown.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group