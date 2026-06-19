Police looking for 2 suspects accused of breaking into dance studio, stealing several items

SPRINGFIELD — Can you ID these two theft suspects?
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The Springfield Police Division said in a social media post that two people allegedly broke into the Ohio Performing Arts Institute (OPAI) on June 10 and stole several items.
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The department posted surveillance camera pictures on its Facebook page.
Contact Detective Massie at (937) 324-7685 if you recognize these two people or have any information related to this incident.
Springfield Police said that tips may be submitted anonymously.
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