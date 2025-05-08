Police looking for 2 men accused of using fake payroll check; can you ID them?

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek police are searching for two men accused of using a fake payroll check, according to a social media post.

The incident occurred on May 1 at the Kroger in the 3100 block of Dayton-Xenia Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt allegedly presented the check while the second suspect took a Kroger employee’s apron.

Beavercreek Police posted security camera images on its Facebook page.

Both men left the store in a white SUV with an unknown registration.

They are suspected of committing similar offenses throughout the Miami Valley, the department said.

If you can identify them, contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, extension 142, or by email.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group