Police investigating shots fired outside local Waffle House

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a local Waffle House Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were dispatched to the 5600 block of Executive Blvd on reports of a shooting.

A Huber Heights officer pulled into the parking lot and found numerous people running, as well as a white SUV leaving the lot, according to a police spokesperson.

Police discovered the SUV had been reported stolen.

The officer began to chase the SUV when he learned it was possibly involved in a shooting at the Waffle House.

Eventually, the SUV went outside city limits, and the chase was terminated.

Multiple casings were found in the parking lot of the Waffle House.

No injuries have been reported to police in connection with the shots fired.

We will continue to follow this story.

