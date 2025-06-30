Local medic hit while responding to call; 1 critically injured

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An ambulance was involved in a crash while responding to a call in Harrison Township Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Payne Avenue near Rector Avenue.

The medic unit was on its way to an emergency call when a Chevrolet Trailblazer going in the opposite direction went over the center line and hit the medic head-on, according to a spokesperson for Harrison Twp.

The two medics inside the ambulance were injured, but are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the Trailblazer suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The medic itself sustained significant damage and is considered a total loss, the spokesperson said.

“Our medics showed incredible professionalism in a terrifying moment,” Harrison Township Fire Chief Mike Crist said. “We’re grateful they are recovering and proud of how the entire team has stepped up to ensure emergency services continue without interruption.”

The department has adjusted its staffing and resources to ensure all medical emergencies continue to be handled promptly.

The crash remains under investigation.

