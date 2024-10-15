Police investigating reports of person hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a person being hit by a car in Dayton Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police and medics were called to Highland Hills Avenue and Xenia Avenue at 8:20 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
