Police investigating reports of person hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a person being hit by a car in Dayton Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics were called to Highland Hills Avenue and Xenia Avenue at 8:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



