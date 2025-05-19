Police investigating reports of juvenile hit by car in Greene County neighborhood

XENIA, Greene County — Police are investigating after receiving reports that a juvenile was hit by a car in Xenia Monday evening, a Xenia Police dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported in the 1800 block of Crase Street in Xenia just before 7 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student, documents alleged
- City IDs 3 family members killed after being hit train in Ohio; Toddler remains hospitalized
- Wawa awaits approval to take the place of vacant Frisch’s restaurant, active apartment complex
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group