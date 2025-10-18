Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 5:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Radio Road on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and will update this story as we learn more.
