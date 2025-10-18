High school football game rescheduled after ‘credible threats of violence’

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A high school football game in northern Ohio was rescheduled after “credible threats of violence.”
Maple Heights City Schools rescheduled their Friday night game to Saturday at 10 a.m. after receiving threats of violence, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
The game against Garfield Heights will have no spectators, according to Maple Heights City Schools Superintendent Olympia Flora.
“It is with tremendous sadness but the utmost commitment to safety that I share this update. Due to credible ongoing threats of violence, tonight’s Varsity Football Game against Garfield Heights has been rescheduled,” the district said in a press release.
The Senior Night recognition will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday before kickoff, WOIO-19 reported.
Specific information about the threats has not yet been released.
