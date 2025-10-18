Local

10 people hospitalized after structure collapses in Ohio neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
CINCINNATI — 10 people were taken to area hospitals after a structure collapsed in an Ohio neighborhood Friday night.

The collapse happened in the Corryville neighborhood of Cincinnati, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

One person had life-threatening injuries and had to go into surgery.

Four people were reported to have minor injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police said seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two people were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and one person was taken to Christ Hospital.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

