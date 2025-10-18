Do you recognize them? Police looking for women wanted for questioning in shoplifting investigation

MIDDLETOWN — Do you recognize them?
The Middletown Division of Police is looking for two women who are wanted for questioning in a shoplifting investigation.
The incident took place at Gabes in Middletown on Oct. 13, according to the department.
The women were in a blue Ford Escape.
If you recognize them or have any information, email detectives at detectivesmpd7700@gmail.com.
