MIDDLETOWN — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Middletown Division of Police is looking for two women who are wanted for questioning in a shoplifting investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident took place at Gabes in Middletown on Oct. 13, according to the department.

The women were in a blue Ford Escape.

If you recognize them or have any information, email detectives at detectivesmpd7700@gmail.com.

Do you recognize them? Police looking for women wanted for questioning in shoplifting investigation (Middletown Division of Police)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group