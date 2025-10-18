Crews respond to reported water main break in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews responded to a reported water main break in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Burkhardt Ave and Hayden Ave on reports of a water main break.

Upon arrival, crews found a large amount of water coming from the ground and flooding the street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews with the Water Department are heading to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

