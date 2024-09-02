1 hospitalized after crash involving house in Greene County

JAMESTOWN, Greene County — At least one person is hurt after a crash involving a house in Greene County Sunday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Jamestown police and medics responded to reports of a crash at 50 W Washington Street, or Old U.S. 35, just after 11 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post troopers have been called to the scene.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said one of the vehicles involved crashed into a nearby house.

One person was transported to an area hospital, but it is unclear how severe their injuries are, the OSHP dispatcher said.

Additional information on this crash was not immediately available.

