Police investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
Around 1:51 a.m., a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed.
Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Dayton police are investigating the shooting in the 0 block of Marathon Ave, according to the sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
