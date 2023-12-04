Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Friday.

Trotwood police were dispatched at about 5 p.m. to the 2000 block of Spring Meadow Lane for a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department.

>> Previous Coverage: Man taken to hospital after shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence.

Police said the suspect fled the area and is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.





©2023 Cox Media Group