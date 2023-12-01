1 taken to hospital after reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a local apartment complex Friday.
Just before 5 p.m. Trotwood police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Springmeadow Lane, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatchers got multiple calls from neighbors claiming they heard gunshots.
One person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.
