Police investigating after car reportedly crashes into porch

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into a porch in Dayton Tuesday evening, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in the 6200 block of Pheasant Hill Road just after 7:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatch supervisor said the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and then reportedly crashed into a porch.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash, but medics were asked to stay in the area.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group