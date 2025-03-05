Police investigating after car reportedly crashes into porch

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into a porch in Dayton Tuesday evening, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The crash occurred in the 6200 block of Pheasant Hill Road just after 7:20 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and then reportedly crashed into a porch.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash, but medics were asked to stay in the area.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
