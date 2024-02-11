Police investigate reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Cornell Ridge Drive on reports of a stabbing just after midnight, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

>> 5-month-old suffers skull fracture; Father convicted, sentenced

According to a Montgomery County dispatch incident brief report, the suspect took off on foot and police began to track them.

It is not immediately known if anyone was injured or taken into custody.

An iWitness 7 shared an image with News Center 7 showing police responding to the same apartment complex later in the day.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group