5-month-old suffers skull fracture; Father convicted, sentenced

DAYTON — A father is going to prison after his 5-month-old daughter suffered a skull fracture while in his care.

Aaron Hoff, 38, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. After that, he’ll be on parole for between 18 to 36 months.

The sentencing came after a jury convicted him of child endangering last month. In the same verdict entry, jurors found that the abuse did result in serious physical harm.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hoff was arrested and charged after the child’s mother took her to Dayton Children’s Hospital last June due to a depressed skull fracture. A social worker at the hospital notified Dayton police about the child’s injury.

An investigation determined that when the child’s mother went to work, the infant was left in the care of Hoff. Around noon, the mother was informed that the child had been injured and she then left work to take her to the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This completely innocent 5‐month‐old little girl suffered severe injury at the hands of her father. There is simply no excuse for abusing any child. It is especially disturbing when a parent, a person most responsible for providing care and safety, abuses their own children. Thankfully the infant’s mother took immediate action and brought the infant to the hospital,” County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said when Hoff was indicted in July.

