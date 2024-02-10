VIDEO: Man rams SUV into multiple cruisers while trying to get away from Dayton police

DAYTON — Newly released dash camera video shows the moment a man rammed his SUV into a Dayton police cruiser before driving off from a gas station and starting a police chase.

This happened on Jan. 30 when Dayton officers tried to take Scott Jarrett, 39, into custody on an active warrant. While Jarrett was pulled up to a gas pump on E. Third Street, several officers pulled up to both the front and back of Jarrett’s SUV and turned their emergency lights on.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted on 7 felony counts, accused of ramming into Dayton Police cruisers during chase

Dash camera video shows Jarrett put his SUV in reverse and back into one of the cruisers behind him. He pulls forward slightly as officers throw stop sticks under his SUV, but then he reveres into the cruiser again.

After hitting the cruiser a second time, another Dayton officer rams his cruiser into the driver’s side of the SUV. As officers surround the sides of the SUV with their weapons drawn, Jarrett puts the SUV in drive and takes off between two gas pumps.

A police chase ensues, and officers chase his SUV to a dead end, but then Jarrett takes off through someone’s front yard.

The chase continued to a dead end in the 2000 block of Webster Street and then onto the riverbank of the Great Miami River.

>> Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to 2017 disappearance of Ohio mother

When he reached the railroad tracks, Jarrett threw his SUV in reverse again and rammed into a police cruiser. He then got out of the SUV and started to run. Body camera video shows a Dayton officer tasing Jarrett, causing him to fall and leading to him being taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Jarrett was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count each of felonious assault of a peace officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest, as well as four counts of vandalism.

He’s currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be in court next week.

©2024 Cox Media Group