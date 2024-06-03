Police: 1 hurt after accidental shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is hurt after an accidental shooting in Dayton Sunday evening, Dayton police told News Center 7 on scene.

Before 7:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike.

Police told News Center 7 that a male had a gun in his pants and it accidentally fired.

The male has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. It is unclear if he was transported to a hospital.

