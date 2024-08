DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W First Street around 4:30 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said medics also responded to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

