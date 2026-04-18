Local police department mourning loss of retired K9 officer

MIDDLETOWN — A local police department is mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer.

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The Middletown Division of Police said K9 Bear passed away peacefully with his handler by his side on Saturday.

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K9 Bear was in Holland on Feb. 2, 2015, and was imported to North Carolina by Orchard Knoll Kennel.

In 2016, K9 Bear was selected to become the department’s newest recruit alongside his partner, Lieutenant Tony Gibson.

He completed the K9 Academy and went into service on July 8, 2016.

While serving, K9 Bear took home some of the top rankings in Tracking and Narcotics during the USPCA Region 5 certifications, the division said.

During his eight years and four months of service, K9 Bear was utilized over 900 times.

He completed over 400 free air sniffs, 261 tracks, and 114 building and area searches, according to the division.

His actions resulted in the recovery of large amounts of drugs, 24 physical arrests, and 66 incidents where subjects were located and detained without force.

“Thank you for your faithful service to this department, this city and your handler. You were a loyal partner, faithful friend and brave beyond measure. Thank you for being a guardian over the men and women in blue,” the division said.

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