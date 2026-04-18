1 flown to hospital, 1 other injured after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital, and another was injured after a crash in Darke County on Friday night.

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Around 7:23 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 9100 block of U.S. 36 in reference to a 2-vehicle crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sonoma being operated by 20-year-old Zachary Heaton of Greenville was traveling west on U.S. 36, west of Smith Road.

A Ford F-250 pulling a trailer, being operated by 38-year-old Benjamin Funk of Covington, was traveling east on U.S. 36.

The Ford F-250 traveled left of center and struck the GMC Sonoma head-on. The Ford continued eastbound and struck the ditch before coming to rest.

Heaton was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Heaton’s passenger was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

Funk was treated and released at the scene. He was issued a citation for lanes of travel.

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