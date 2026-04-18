79-year-old woman dead, 3 others hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A 79-year-old woman is dead, and three other people were hospitalized after a crash in Clayton on Friday.
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Just before 4 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to the intersection of Westbrook and Hoke roads for a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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The preliminary investigation indicates that a Hyundai Elantra, driven by 83-year-old John Huston of Trotwood, was traveling south on Hoke Road.
Huston failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Cody Ritter of Greenville, who was traveling westbound on Westbrook Road.
As a result of the crash, Huston’s passenger, 79-year-old Joya Hill of Trotwood, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Huston was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Ritter and his passenger were both transported to Miami Valley North with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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