4 hospitalized, 2 with serious injuries after crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — Four people were hospitalized after a crash in Clayton on Friday.

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Just before 4 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to Westbrook and Hoke roads for a crash.

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An investigation found that a vehicle failed to yield coming from Hoke Road and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Westbrook.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, an additional two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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