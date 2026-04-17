4 hospitalized, 2 with serious injuries after crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — Four people were hospitalized after a crash in Clayton on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 4 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to Westbrook and Hoke roads for a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire breaks out at former funeral home
- Local police chief claims to be ICE, enters multiple area schools, district says
- Local bus driver accused of driving impaired with students on board pleads guilty
An investigation found that a vehicle failed to yield coming from Hoke Road and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Westbrook.
Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, an additional two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group