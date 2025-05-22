Police investigate crash near NATO Village perimeter

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash near the edge of the NATO Village perimeter.
The crash occurred near the intersection of E Third Street and Patterson Boulevard around 8:20 p.m.
As previously reported by News Center 7, this intersection is on the far east side of the NATO Village perimeter.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said there were reported injuries, but it is unclear how severe they may be.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw two cars involved.
Video from the scene shows one car up against a nearby building, but it is unclear if the building was damaged.
For more information on the road closures and detours downtown during the NATO Parliamentary Summit, click here.
