Police investigating reported shooting near Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting in Trotwood Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Trotwood police and medics were called to the 1400 block of Guenther Road just after 5:30 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that initial reports indicate one person may have been shot in the leg or foot.
Police have arrived on scene and are investigating. It is unclear if officers have located a victim.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
