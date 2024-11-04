Rain chances, strong winds expected for Election Day

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain chances and strong winds are expected for Election Day.

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will break down the TRACK and TIMING

A mix of clouds and some sun is expected early Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Election Day will see a record high of 78 degrees, breaking the 1977 record of 76 degrees.

Clouds will thicken, giving way to a rain chance late Tuesday evening.

Monday Weather (WHIO)

The best chance of rain comes in after the polls close, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out after 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected with gusts between 30 to 40 MPH.

Monday Weather (WHIO)

