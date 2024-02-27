Local

‘Police incident’ shuts down I-70 in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Heavy police presence is currently reported on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights.

I-70 West is currently closed at SR-201/Brandt Pike due to a “police incident,” according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

