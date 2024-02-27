‘Police incident’ shuts down I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Heavy police presence is currently reported on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights.

I-70 West is currently closed at SR-201/Brandt Pike due to a “police incident,” according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: I-70 West CLOSED at SR-201/Brandt Pike (MM: 38.9), due to a police incident. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jO1QZ9udSk — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 27, 2024

