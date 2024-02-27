Man who shot, killed man prompting large SWAT response sentenced to prison

DAYTON — A man who shot and killed a man last summer, leading to a massive police response in Dayton is going to prison.

Jacob Ashba was sentenced on Tuesday to 12-13.5 years in prison for the shooting death of 45-year-old Randy Allen.

While addressing the court on Tuesday, Allen’s daughter, Sabrina, said Ashba’s “decision to take my dad’s life is the most traumatizing thing our family has been through.”

The sentencing came just weeks after Ashba entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges were connected to the shooting death of Allen in the 400 block of Linden Avenue last June.

Police on the scene previously told News Center 7 that a fight had broken out in the street and shots were fired during that.

While Ashba was originally arrested in June for Allen’s death, he was released after charges weren’t initially filed. He was later indicted in August.

Ashba currently remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

