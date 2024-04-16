‘Police incident’ reported on I-70 in Huber Heights; shoulder reopens

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE:

A police incident was reported on I-70 in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the right shoulder was blocked on I-70 West near SR-202/Old Troy Pike due to a police incident, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The shoulder has since reopened and police have cleared.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this was their investigation but could not provide further details at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A police investigation has caused traffic delays on I-70 in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras in the area show multiple police cruisers parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that police are searching for a suspect in that area.

We are working to confirm more information and have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene.

