Police ID 2 killed in separate Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD — Police have identified the two people killed in separate shootings in Springfield on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Elder Street.
Springfield Police said that officers arrived and found a man in his 30s, identified as Randy Graham Jr., who had been shot and killed after a party.
Then, around 2:30 p.m., a car crashed into a home at the corner of South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue.
A juvenile, identified as Da’Meko Taborn, was found dead at the scene.
Medics transported another person to an area hospital.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group