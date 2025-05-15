Police ID 2 killed in separate Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD — Police have identified the two people killed in separate shootings in Springfield on Wednesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Elder Street.

Springfield Police said that officers arrived and found a man in his 30s, identified as Randy Graham Jr., who had been shot and killed after a party.

Then, around 2:30 p.m., a car crashed into a home at the corner of South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue.

A juvenile, identified as Da’Meko Taborn, was found dead at the scene.

Medics transported another person to an area hospital.

