Local

Police, firefighters on scene after vehicle crashes into train in Springfield

By WHIO Staff

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Police and firefighters have responded after a car crashed into a train in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

>>STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business closures and delays

Springfield Police officers and firefighters were dispatched around 5:04 a.m. to the 700 block of Burt Street on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a train.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are at the scene, but no other information is available.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is on her way to the scene right now.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read