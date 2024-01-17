Police, firefighters on scene after vehicle crashes into train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police and firefighters have responded after a car crashed into a train in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police officers and firefighters were dispatched around 5:04 a.m. to the 700 block of Burt Street on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a train.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are at the scene, but no other information is available.

