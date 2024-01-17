Over 100 layoffs coming as Kettering call center prepares to close

KETTERING — A call center in Kettering is set to close later this year in a move that will result in over 100 layoffs.

VS Direct Fulfillment, LLC will begin a mass layoff of 120 workers at its facility on Bigger Road on or about March 16, according to a letter sent by Melinda McAfee, the company’s chief human resource and chief legal officer, to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Jan. 12.

“The mass layoff is expected to be permanent,” McAfee wrote.

Layoffs are expected to begin March 16 and will be completed by Aug. 3, 2024.

The majority of the associates impacted by the layoffs are customer care specialists.

