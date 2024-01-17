Grandmother enters insanity plea after being accused of shooting infant grandchild

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman accused of shooting her infant grandchild in December has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mia Harris, 43, entered the insanity plea Tuesday at the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, according to online Butler County court records.

The judge has ordered a forensic evaluation.

Her competency hearing has been scheduled for February 27.

Harris will be held without bond until the competency hearing is complete, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

News Center 7 previously reported that she has been charged with five felonies, including four counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habituation, online court records said.

Deputies say she shot at several family members before shooting the six-month grandchild in December 2023 in Liberty Township, WCPO said.

Our news partner WCPO also reported that when detectives asked Harris why she did it, they said she told them, “Sorry, not sorry.”

The baby is still in the hospital.

