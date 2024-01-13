Grand jury indicts grandmother accused of shooting infant grandchild

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County grand jury has indicted a grandmother accused of shooting her grandchild.

Mia Harris has been charged with five felonies, including four counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habituation, according to online Butler County court records.

News Center 7 originally reported back in December that she was arrested for allegedly shooting her six-month-old grandchild.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a report of a shooting on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Our news partner WCPO also reported that when detectives asked Harris why she did it, they said she told them, “Sorry, not sorry.”

Harris remains in the Butler County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, online jail records indicate.

