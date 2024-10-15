Police department wins friendly competition that saves lives in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — We now know who won a friendly competition that saves lives.

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Beavercreek Police Department competes against the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.

It’s called the “Battle of the Badges,” blood drive.

The two departments as well as Peace Lutheran Church and the Solvita Blood Center to get the community to come out and donate blood.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke with a firefighter, who has donated blood during this challenge for 10 years.

“There’s nothing to it. They put the needle in, doesn’t hurt. And you’re done 5-10 minutes at the max,” said Dana Brewer, a retired firefighter.

“Plus, you get a snack,” said Jenkins. “Yes, you do,” laughed Brewer.

More than 110 officers and firefighters donated blood. This included 58 police donors and 42 fire donors.

They are now even at 5-5 over the past 10 blood drives.

