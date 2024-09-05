Local

Police department says goodbye to retired K9 Zeta

By WHIO Staff

Police department says goodbye to retired K9 Zeta Photo from Dayton Police Department

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local police department said goodbye to one of its retired K9s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department posted a tribute to retired K9 Zeta on social media on Wednesday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Zeta. Zeta will be greatly missed,” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Zeta worked with Officer Nathan Speelman from July 2014 to February 2022.

K-9 officers and their handlers line the street around Woodman Drive Animal Hospital to say goodbye.

Police department says goodbye to retired K9 Zeta Photo from Dayton Police Department (EASTERLING STUDIOS)

Police department says goodbye to retired K9 Zeta Photo from Dayton Police Department

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read