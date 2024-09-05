Police department says goodbye to retired K9 Zeta

DAYTON — A local police department said goodbye to one of its retired K9s.
The Dayton Police Department posted a tribute to retired K9 Zeta on social media on Wednesday.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Zeta. Zeta will be greatly missed,” the department said.
Zeta worked with Officer Nathan Speelman from July 2014 to February 2022.
K-9 officers and their handlers line the street around Woodman Drive Animal Hospital to say goodbye.
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Zeta. Zeta will be greatly missed, not only by Officer Nathan Speelman but all of us here at the Dayton Police Department. K9 Zeta served from July 2014 to February 2022. pic.twitter.com/c5JotfZvpE— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 4, 2024
