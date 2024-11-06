Police department makes envelopes to assist drivers on the Autism Spectrum during traffic stops

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Police Department has implemented a tool to help drivers who are on the Autism Spectrum during traffic stops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After someone suggested the police department make envelopes to help drivers with Autism, the Vandalia Police Department shared the idea on their Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

The police department shared a photo of the front and back of the blue envelopes with instructions for both the driver and the police officer initiating the stop.

The front of the envelope also has a place to designate if the driver is verbal or nonverbal.

Drivers can put important motor vehicle papers like a copy of their driver’s license, vehicle registration, vehicle insurance card, and an emergency contact card.

“Thank you to a great citizen. The citizen suggested that we make these envelopes to help drivers with Autism,” the police department said in the Facebook post. “If you or one of your family has Autism feel free to stop by and grab one,”

You can pick up the envelopes at the Vandalia Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



