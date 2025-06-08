Police department issues warning for scam texts posing as DMV

RICHMOND, Indiana — The Richmond Police Department is warning local communities about scammers that claim to be the “Indiana Department of Vehicles.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to a post from the department, the scammers are threatening license suspension, fines and legal action for unpaid traffic tickets, with a June 6 deadline.
Police say people who receive these messages should not click the link, reply to the message or call any number included in the message, because it is a scam.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local nature preserve announces emergency partial closure due to storm damage
- Runaway pet zebra captured days after ‘wreaking havoc’ on busy interstate
- New restaurant to open at former bar and grill location
The Richmond Police Department makes it clear that there is no “Indiana Department of Vehicles,” and Indiana government agencies to not send threats via text. Indiana has a BMV, called the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
If you have already interacted with the scam message, police say you should contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516 or visit https://indianaconsumer.com.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group