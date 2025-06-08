Police department issues warning for scam texts posing as DMV

RICHMOND, Indiana — The Richmond Police Department is warning local communities about scammers that claim to be the “Indiana Department of Vehicles.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a post from the department, the scammers are threatening license suspension, fines and legal action for unpaid traffic tickets, with a June 6 deadline.

Police say people who receive these messages should not click the link, reply to the message or call any number included in the message, because it is a scam.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Richmond Police Department makes it clear that there is no “Indiana Department of Vehicles,” and Indiana government agencies to not send threats via text. Indiana has a BMV, called the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

If you have already interacted with the scam message, police say you should contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516 or visit https://indianaconsumer.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group