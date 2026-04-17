Suspect arrested after shots fired near local park

PIQUA — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired near a local park Thursday night.

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Piqua officers were called to a disturbance near Kiwanis Park, West North and Walker streets, around 9:30 p.m.

As officers were responding, the argument reportedly escalated to shots being fired, according to a media release.

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A man admitted to firing multiple rounds into the air.

Phillip Ragland, 22, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and possession of cocaine and is being held at Miami County Jail.

One person was hurt while trying to run from the scene. They were treated on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

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