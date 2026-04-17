1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Clark County on Friday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
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The crash was reported at Spangler Road and Union Road, near Medway, around 3 p.m.
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The crash involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.
It is unclear how serious any injuries in this crash are.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene see a motorcycle on the ground and several first responders.
We will continue to follow this story.
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