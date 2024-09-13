Police cruiser involved in crash in Huber Heights; 2 taken to hospital

HUBER HEIGHTS — A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Huber Heights Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving a Huber Heights police cruiser and at least one other vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to OSP dispatchers.

It is unclear at this time if one of those was an officer.

Photos on the scene show heavy damage to the front of a cruiser and front and passenger side damage to an SUV.

OSP said they are handling the crash investigation.

