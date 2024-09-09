Police asking for help identifying two theft suspects

KETTERING — Kettering police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing from a local store.

In a post on Facebook, Kettering police shared images of two people involved in a theft at a local retail store.

The theft occurred on Aug. 10 according to the post.

If you have any information regarding their identity, the police department is asking that you contact KPD at 937-296-2555 and ask to speak with Officer Strehle.

