Police ask for help finding woman accused of stealing purses at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for the public’s help finding a woman accused of stealing purses twice this week.

Beavercreek Police released pictures of the woman and posted them on social media.

She is accused of stealing several hundred dollars worth of purses from the Nordstrom Rack twice this week at The Greene.

The first incident happened on Monday, Sept. 16, and the second was on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Dobney at (937) 426-1225.

You can remain anonymous.

