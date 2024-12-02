Players pepper sprayed, officer trampled, schools fined after Ohio State, Michigan brawl

COLUMBUS — Officers from multiple agencies used pepper spray to break up the fight between Ohio State and University of Michigan players Saturday after the Buckeyes lost, according to the Ohio State University Police Department, originally reported by our news partner TV10 WBNS.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office claims one of their deputies can be seen on video using pepper spray, acknowledging that it is a common crowd-control tool. See Saturday’s view from the field during the brawl, LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

According to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 President Brian Steel, an Ohio State officer was trampled during the brawl. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for a head injury and released Sunday, Steel said.

It is possible those involved in the fight could face legal repercussions. No arrests have been made from the incident, according to a spokesperson from Ohio State.

Both Ohio State and Michigan have been fined $100,000 by the Big Ten Conference for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.

