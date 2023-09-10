Piglet rescued on U.S. 35 finds temporary home with humane society

ROSS COUNTY — A piglet was rescued by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers after falling out of a vehicle on U.S. 35 in Ross County on Thursday, September 7.

The troopers took the piglet, which they named Pearl Pancetta, to the Ross County Humane Society where she could recover.

Pearl Pancetta at Ross Co. Humane Society Pearl Pancetta at Ross Co. Humane Society (Ross County Humane Society Facebook)

The humane society took to Facebook, saying Pearl is dealing with some road rash, but there are no serious injuries.

Pearl is currently staying with an employee of the humane society, but she will soon be joining some “pot-bellied friends” where she will live out her life.

